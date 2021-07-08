Putin appoints Mikhail Vinogradov as Russia’s representative to ECHR

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Vinogradov as Russia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The corresponding presidential decree was published on Thursday on the official legal information portal.

"To appoint Director of the Main Directorate for International-Legal Cooperation of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation Vinogradov Mikhail Vladimirovich as Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Court of Human Rights," the document reads.

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.

In May, the Russian leader dismissed Deputy Minister of Justice Mikhail Galperin from the position of Russia’s representative to the ECHR. Earlier, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov offered to hand over the mandate of the Russian Ministry of Justice to the Prosecutor General’s Office, noting that it will be able to defend Russia’s interests in the ECHR more effectively. The president supported this initiative.