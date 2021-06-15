Putin extends moratorium on forcible ejection of foreigners from Russia until September 30

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to extend the moratorium on expulsion of foreigners from Russia until September 30, the Kremlin press service reports.

The previous order expired on June 15.

"Decisions <…> in the form of forcible ejection from Russia <…>, deportation or transfer to a foreign state in accordance with Russia’s international treaties on readmission as well as decisions on banning entry to Russia, undesirable nature of stay (residency) in Russia or shortening the time of temporary stay in Russia <…> are not made in cases of foreign nationals or stateless persons in Russia until September 30, 2021," the order reads. These rules do not cover those foreigners, who are deemed as threatening Russia’s national security.