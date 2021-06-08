Djibouti hands over proposals for second Russian-Africa summit to Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow has received detailed proposals regarding the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit due in 2022 from Djibouti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday in his opening remarks at the talks with Djibouti’s top diplomat Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"Today, we have a good opportunity to see how the agreements reached at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit, which took place in Sochi in 2019, are being implemented. Of course, as agreed in Sochi, we will be preparing for the second summit, which is scheduled to be held in 2022. Yesterday we received your detailed proposals on how you would see the agenda of that event and what new agreements could be reached at the next summit," he said.

"We will be glad to exchange views on that score today," Russia’s top diplomat added.

The second Russia-Africa summit is expected to be held in one of the countries of the African continent.