Kremlin cautions against having inflated expectations for Putin-Biden summit

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. There should not be any exaggerated expectations concerning the much-awaited talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden scheduled to take place in Geneva on June 16. Even the beginning of their dialogue is a positive step, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One Russia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In his view, this meeting is "very, very important". However, according to the Kremlin spokesman, "it would be wrong to have any inflated expectations".

"The potential for our disagreements and even some conflicting moments in our bilateral relations is so tremendous that one cannot expect any progress in reaching an understanding. However, sometimes agreeing that we do not agree is useful too," he noted.

In this regard, the two presidents will have an opportunity to discuss an entire range of issues and disagreements that are currently on the agenda, Peskov went on to say. "Each of them will raise those issues that he considers to be of paramount importance for his country. At any rate, even some kind of start for a top-level dialogue is a very positive step, despite the deplorable condition of bilateral relations," he stressed.

First summit since 2018

The Putin-Biden summit in Geneva will be the first top-level meeting between the leaders of the two superpowers since July 2018, when the Russian head of state met with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents intend to deliberate on the current state of and prospects for Russian-US relations, strategic stability, as well as pressing global issues, including cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. On May 30, Biden said that he planned to raise the issue of human rights violations at the Geneva summit.