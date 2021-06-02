Moscow analyzing Sudan’s decision to revise naval facility deal, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia will look into the situation around Sudan’s decision to re-examine the naval facility deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we have seen these statements. We are in constant contact with the Sudanese side via diplomatic channels. We will work on this issue," the Russian presidential spokesman pledged.

Sudanese Chief of the General Staff Muhammad Othman al-Hussein said in an interview with the Blue Nile TV channel on Tuesday that Khartoum would revise its naval base agreement with Moscow because some of its provisions were harmful to the country’s interests.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists that Moscow was studying Sudan’s decision to revise the deal.