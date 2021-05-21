Musk eagerly agreed to speak at educational marathon New Knowledge, says Peskov

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. US engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk eagerly accepted the invitation to speak at the Russian educational marathon New Knowledge and it looks like he established a good contact with the audience, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"He responded very eagerly. And, as we could see, there was a feeling of mutual affection," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov acknowledged that it was hard to explain to Musk what Russia’s Znaniye (Knowledge) society was all about. Musk was told that he would be addressing a Russian youth audience that keeps an open mind and is very enthusiastic about acquiring new knowledge and mastering new technologies.

Peskov said it was not his idea to invite Musk to participate in the event.

"The invitation was sent by the event’s organizers, of course," he explained.