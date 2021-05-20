Russia seeks to help Arctic adapt to climate changes, says Lavrov

REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to make sure that the Arctic region adapts to climate changes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the council’s ministerial meeting on Thursday.

"Russia intends to fully facilitate activities to make sure that the region adapts to global climate changes. The goal requires efforts to ensure continuous improvements in the environmental monitoring system and reduce human impact on the environment, as well as to implement the Paris Climate Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda," he emphasized. "It is important to focus on preserving the Arctic’s biological diversity and unique ecosystem, prevent pollution on land and at sea, and practice ways to jointly respond to these and other challenges," Lavrov added.

The Russian chief diplomat also highlighted the need to boost humanitarian exchanges in the region, including youth exchanges, and support initiatives "aimed at preserving the identity and heritage of the indigenous peoples of the North." In this regard, Lavrov pointed to the Russian-initiated project to digitalize the language and cultural heritage of the indigenous Arctic peoples, which had been approved by all members of the Arctic Council.

"We place great importance on promoting research cooperation in the Arctic," the Russian foreign minister concluded.