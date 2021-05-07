Israeli PM briefed Putin on contacts with Ukrainian officials, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the issue of Ukraine in a telephone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday following the conversation, initiated by Israel.

"Benjamin Netanyahu briefed [Putin] on Israel’s contacts with Kiev’s representatives," the statement reads. According to the Kremlin press service, the parties also touched upon a number of global issues, focusing on ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk earlier told Israel’s i24NEWS TV channel that Ukraine had called on Netanyahu to become a mediator in talks between Kiev and Moscow. According to Korniychuk, Netanyahu said that he "will try to do his best." The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment on the envoy’s statement in response to a TASS request.