Russian envoy accuses Ukraine of attempts to misinform OSCE over neo-Nazi march in Kiev

VIENNA, May 6./TASS/. Ukraine has made a new attempt to misinform the OSCE against the background of a march by Ukrainian radical activists on the occasion of an anniversary of the Ukrainian SS Division Galicia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told an online session of its Permanent Council on Thursday.

"During the previous session of the Permanent Council, the esteemed permanent representative of Ukraine maintained that his country had ‘zero tolerance to neo-Nazism’. We saw a new attempt at presenting misinformation," the Russian ambassador said.

"As practice shows, only international pressure on the current Ukrainian leadership can make it at least publicly disassociate itself from neo-Nazis. This was clearly seen in the situation with a march in Kiev on April 28, whose participants were glorifying the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS Galicia," the Russian envoy said.

He explained that Ukrainian authorities issued statements condemning the march only two days after it had already caused international uproar. Besides, as the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission reported, the march on April 28 was guarded by the police, Lukashevich added. "Which means - with its support. Participants in the march were not detained, the action was not stopped. Moreover, the police helped to cordon off streets in central Kiev for an unimpeded march," the OSCE ambassador stressed.

He also expressed surprise over the absence of reaction from the Swedish OSCE chair "to manifestations of neo-Nazism in Ukraine." "This is specifically important on the eve of the 76th anniversary of Victory over Nazism in WWII," Lukashevich stressed.

On April 28, Kiev saw a procession by nationalist and radical organizations on the occasion of another anniversary of the Nazi division SS Galizien (Galicia), created in Ukraine in 1943. During World War II it was part and parcel of the SS force, recognized around the world as a criminal organization and outlawed in Ukraine. A group of 70 demonstrators participated in the march. They walked through the center of the Ukrainian capital. Police watched the march, but nobody except for outraged bystanders interfered.