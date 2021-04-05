Russia not threatening any country worldwide, Kremlin asserts

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Movements of the Russian Armed Forces in the country’s territory should not alarm other countries since Russia does not represent a threat to other nations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The Russian Army moves in Russian territory in the directions it deems necessary, in the way it deems necessary, in order to ensure firm security of our country," the Kremlin representative emphasized commenting on reports of troop movements in the Rostov Region. He assured that "this shouldn’t alarm anybody in the least."

"Russia does not represent a threat to any country in the world, including not representing a threat to Ukraine," the spokesman noted. He added that Russia "has always been taking its own security very seriously.".