Council approves Russian request to join International Organization for Migration

GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. The Council of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) approved on Tuesday Russia’s request to join. The Russian Federation, previously an observer in the organization, will become a full-fledged member after the internal procedures are complete, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva reported on its Twitter page.

"Russia’s admission to the International Organization for Migration has just been approved by the IOM council," the statement said. The Russian diplomatic mission emphasized that it is ready for constructive cooperation on the issues of migration.

"The decision to admit Russia to the organization was approved at a Council’s meeting by the majority of votes: 116 states voted for it. Unfortunately, two countries voted against - these are Ukraine and Georgia. Two countries, the United States and Honduras, abstained," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told TASS.

"We proceed from the fact that the IOM is a competent structure associated with the UN and includes over 170 countries. We give high marks to its multifaceted activities and the accumulated practical expertise in resolving various issues of the migration agenda," he added. Currently, it is particularly important that the IOM "immediately demonstrated its readiness to react to the new challenges, including, among others, the ones related to the spread of the coronavirus infection."

Russia has been interacting with the IOM since 1992 as an observer and is interested in expanding this cooperation. "Based on this, this August, Russian President made a decision to arrange for the country’s full-fledged membership in the organization," the diplomat reiterated. It is important to the Russian Federation which "actively participates in migration processes, annually receiving about 10 mln migrants."

The IOM, established in 1951, is a leading international intergovernmental organization in the sphere of migration. It closely works with governments, other intergovernmental structures as well as with non-governmental organizations, promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of both governments and migrants. The IOM includes 173 member states and eight countries acting as observers.