MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 15th East Asia Summit on Saturday via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is scheduled to take part in an East Asia Summit meeting tomorrow," he said, adding that Russia "always actively participates in East Asia Summits."

"The president will address the summit via video link and will also listen to the addresses of his colleagues from the East Asian region," Peskov added.