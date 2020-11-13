‘Anti-Russian immunity’ won’t stay long in Ukraine, Kremlin says

"We still believe that we have been and remain two related nations but not brotherly, at the same time," he said Friday in an interview with RT when speaking about the ties between Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, he underlined, "the Ukrainian leadership made a lot of effort in these years to provoke certain animosity in their nation."

"We don’t think that this is a longstanding anti-Russian immunity. No, it cannot be a long-term one. These antibodies will pass soon," Peskov is certain. "The artificially imposed Russophobic antibodies will disappear quickly," he added.

"By the way, the recent elections and the results of these local elections in Ukraine showed exactly that these antibodies are not very strong already," the Kremlin representative emphasized.