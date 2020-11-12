Russia concerned about ongoing unrest in Belarus, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about the ongoing unrest in Belarus after the presidential election but notes with satisfaction that the number of protesters is dwindling, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday in an interview with Russian and foreign media.

"If we evaluate the overall situation [in Belarus], we are, of course, concerned about the fact that unrest continues there, although we are satisfied that these protests are fading away. The number of participants in unauthorized protests is dwindling, as far as I understand," he said answering a question from TASS.

Lavrov noted that from 3,000 to 5,000 people had taken part in protests on Sunday, while earlier more than 100,000 people took to the streets to join protesters. "This decrease in mass activity, apparently, reflects the understanding by those people who sincerely took to the streets and wanted to be heard that it is necessary to calm the unrest and go over to constructive dialogue," he said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the Belarusian authorities made it clear they were ready for dialogue, proposing a constitutional reform.