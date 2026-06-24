MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia is actively preparing for the upcoming parliamentary election and no postponement of the vote is currently under consideration, a TASS correspondent quoted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The situation on the front is deteriorating day by day for Kiev, Peskov argued.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian presidential spokesman.

Imminent defeat ahead for Kiev

The situation on the front line is getting worse by the day for Kiev, which will soon face an imminent and irreversible defeat, Peskov said: "The situation on the front lines is getting worse by the day for the Kiev regime. The trend is obvious: our troops are advancing along the entire line of engagement. The Kiev regime will soon be faced with irreversible processes at a certain moment in time."

Kiev’s crimes

The Kiev regime may yet be held accountable for its crimes, a TASS correspondent quoted Peskov as saying: "This [prosecution] will have to be brought because crimes are evident and they are being recorded and archived. All this is in the pipeline, and nobody will forget this."

The consequences of the Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure will be minimized. "This is the task of our military and other agencies, which they are working on continuously, the presidential spokesman said.

Parliamentary election

Russian authorities are pushing ahead with preparations for the upcoming election to the State Duma, and postponing the vote is not being considered, Peskov said as he answered in the negative to a question on the matter: "Preparations for the elections are in progress. They have been announced by presidential decree."

Putin-Lukashenko summit

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will soon hold a meeting, Peskov announced: "There will be contacts soon, we will make an announcement."

No comment ahead of US Independence Day

The Kremlin spokesman refused to say if Putin will extend Independence Day greetings to US leader Donald Trump: "We will let you know [later]."