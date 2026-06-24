Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.78%, to 2,317.63 and 978.43 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 3.25 kopecks to10.973 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index's decline had accelerated, with the index reachign 2,311.92 points (-1.03%), while the RTS index stood at 976.02 points (-1.03%). Meanwhile, the yuan accelerated its rise to 10.99 rubles (+4.9 kopecks).