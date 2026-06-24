Only nuclear deterrence shielding world from global war — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Global security is now eroding, with only nuclear deterrence shielding the world from global war, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Now it (global security - TASS) is eroding from the point of view of many parameters. In fact, we have nothing else in the world apart from nuclear deterrence. It is the only thing shielding the world from a global war," he said at the 12th Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum.

The spokesman emphasized that at the same time, nuclear deference "does not prevent regional conflicts, the potential of which, unfortunately, is on the rise."