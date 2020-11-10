Putin signs decrees appointing deputy prime minister, ministers

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed deputy prime minister and five federal ministers approved earlier by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian diet. Relevant decrees of the head of state were posted on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday.

Ex-energy minister Alexander Novak has become deputy prime minister, leaving the post of the energy minister to Nikolai Shulginov. Alexander Kozlov is appointed as the minister of natural resources as replaced by Alexei Chekunkov in the position of the minister for the development of the Far East.

Irek Faizullin has become the minister of construction. Vitali Savelyev has taken up the post of the transport minister.