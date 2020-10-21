Russia ready to help Africa fight coronavirus pandemic, says former PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to render assistance to Africa in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, Chairman of the ruling United Russia party, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

The former Russian premier made this statement at a meeting with Secretary General of the African National Congress Party Elias Sekgobelo Magashule held in the run-up to the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) plus inter-party forum.

"We are ready to assist in restraining the pandemic in every possible way and render assistance to South Africa and our African friends and partners as a whole," the press office of the United Russia party quoted Medvedev as saying.

Russia and South Africa will continue their course towards strengthening political, trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation, the chairman of the United Russia party said.

"We expect the contacts between the leaders [of the countries] to continue," Medvedev said.

Russia’s ruling United Russia party is interested in developing inter-party cooperation, he said.

"I want to say it frankly that we would like to step up inter-party cooperation. I mean that the African vector is a priority of the United Russia party’s international activity," Medvedev said.

"We expect the relations that have developed on the basis of the memorandum of mutual understanding between the United Russia and the African National Congress Party to strengthen," he added.

The communication between the two parties will contribute to developing relations between Russia and South Africa, Medvedev stressed.

In this regard, he said he hoped for constructive interaction at all the venues, including the UN and the forum of the member-countries of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), noting that this was important in fighting the novel coronavirus.

Elias Sekgobelo Magashule thanked the United Russia party for organizing the bilateral meeting, the party’s press office reported.

SCO plus forum

The SCO plus forum will run on the virtual platform of the United Russia party on October 22-23 to focus on the "Economy for People."

During the forum, the heads of political parties from various countries will discuss measures for overcoming the social and economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the possibilities for pulling efforts together in the fight against dangerous infectious diseases, and also the development of green and digital technologies in human interests.

The forum will set up an inter-party international expert group for the first time. The head of the United Russia party earlier said the group would work on a permanent basis and its task was "to study the most important challenges" faced not only by the SCO but also by the world as a whole. In particular, this relates to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, international terrorism, the spread of mass destruction weapons, organized crimes and other challenges.