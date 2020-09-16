Lavrov discusses outcomes of Russia-Africa summit with head of African trade bloc

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the implementation of the Russia-Africa summit decisions with Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Workneh Gebeyehu. The Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi.

"During the talks, the parties discussed the implementation of the decisions of the first Russia-Africa summit with a focus on expanded cooperation with African integration organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed. "Special focus was paid to the development of cooperation between Russia and IGAD in the humanitarian sphere and the sphere of education, the aid to African states in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and overcoming the consequences of locust swarms in East Africa."

Lavrov and Gebeyehu focused on conflict regulation in the area of the Horn of Africa. The sides have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding coordinated action in the interest of building stable peace in South Sudan, achieving stabilization in Somalia and searching for mutually acceptable solutions to other key issues in the region, the ministry added.

Gebeyehu is currently in Moscow on a working visit.

IGAD is a regional organization of eight African states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.