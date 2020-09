MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. No time limits were set for the talks between Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, due to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi later on Monday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the scheduled duration of the meeting between the two presidents, the Kremlin spokesman said, "As long as needed."

The talks have not yet begun, he added.