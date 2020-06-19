Russia, Belarus to jointly counter attempts to rewrite history — Lavrov

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will jointly counter the revival of the neo-Nazi ideology and attempts to rewrite history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

"We stand united with our Belarusian friends in [the belief] that our common goal is to preserve and protect the truth about those events. We stressed that no attempts to rewrite history, to destroy memorials to Soviet warriors, or to revive neo-Nazism can erase the memory about this sacred date and heroic deeds of Red Army soldiers, guerilla fighters and homefront workers, who saved the civilization from terrors of the brown plague," the minister said.

Lavrov also congratulated Belarusian residents on the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany.

Russia’s top diplomat said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his participation in the upcoming Victory Day parade on the Red Square, upon Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. This date was chosen because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.