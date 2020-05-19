Russia elected to WHO Executive Board at World Health Assembly’s session

GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. Russia has been elected to the Executive Board of the World Health Organization for a three-year term, according to a decision made at the session of the World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

Other nine countries elected to the Executive Board are Botswana, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, India, Colombia, Madagascar, Oman and South Korea. The decision was made at the session without holding the vote.

A Ukrainian delegate said his country had decided against hindering the consensus given the current situation.

The Executive Board is composed of 34 countries elected for three-year terms. This is a decision-making body of the organization, which advises, facilitates and gives direction to the decisions and policies of the World Health Assembly.

The World Health Assembly’s 73rd annual session is held on May 18-19 in the format of a teleconference. The discussion focuses on combating the coronavirus.