Russian diplomat slams Washington’s decision to suspend WHO funding

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that the most important thing for Washington is to find those to blame and prove that it is flawless, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Politicians in that country always have someone to blame. China and the WHO [are to blame] for the pandemic, Russia [is to blame for Hillary] Clinton’s defeat, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin personally — for problems of the American healthcare system," she said. "The most important thing is to find a fictitious ‘test tube’ and present it to the world as evidence of the guilt of others and its own flawlessness."

On Tuesday, Trump said that Washington was suspending funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) while a review was conducted into, according to the US president, the organization’s "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."