Russia does not plan to apply restrictive measures due to coronavirus outbreak in Italy

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia does not plan to introduce restrictive measures due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Italy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the coronavirus prevention task force, informed on Wednesday after the task force’s session.

"As for the Italian Republic, it is difficult to introduce any restrictive measures, taking into account that the country forms part of the European Union. It is also hard to track people traveling between the Russian Federation and the Italian Republic," Golikova said.

Italy’s Head of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli informed on Wednesday that twelve people had died from novel coronavirus in Italy. Ten cities in Italy’s Lombardy administrative region and one city in the neighboring region of Veneto are under lockdown. Strict quarantine measures have been introduced in several Italian regions to combat the spread of the disease.