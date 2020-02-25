Lavrov calls reaction to Putin’s P5 summit initiative ‘promising’

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. A reaction to the Russian president’s idea of holding a summit of five permanent UN Security Council member states (Russia, France, China, the US and the UK) is promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Tuesday.

"As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his colleagues to hold a summit of five permanent members (P5). This summit would definitely become a starting point for making landmark decisions in the interests of the entire world community," Lavrov commented. "The reaction to this proposal is promising, we will be working on fulfilling it."

Lavrov highlighted that the UN Security Council’s permanent member states should play a special role in developing proposals on ensuring stability on the planet relying on the UN Charter. "At this landmark moment, they should demonstrate special responsibility for ensuring international peace and security," Russia’s top diplomat claimed.

According to Lavrov, the UN founding fathers had sought "this kind of multilateral cooperation in ironing out global issues."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who addressed the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, suggested convening the P5 summit in 2020. Earlier, Lavrov revealed that China and France had supported this initiative. A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said the UN leadership had also welcomed the idea of holding this summit.