Russia ready to share its experience in nuclear energy sector with Indonesia - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia have a serious potential for the development of cooperation in high-technology sectors and Moscow is ready to share its experience in the nuclear energy sector with Indonesia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper on the 70th anniversary on diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The interview was posted on the Russian foreign ministry’s website on Sunday.

"We have brilliant possibilities for the expansion of cooperation in high-technology sectors, including aircraft-building, information and communications technologies. We have serious potential in the area of mutual supplies of agricultural produce. We are ready to share our experience in the nuclear energy sector with the Indonesian friends," Lavrov said.

"In general, be believe that it is in our common interests to keep the current pace of practical cooperation and to do our best to further develop business ties," he said.

The minister noted that joint efforts in the sphere of practical cooperation are coordinated by the Russian-Indonesian joint commission on trade-and-economic and technical cooperation that was set up in 2002. Apart from that, in his words, large-scale infrastructure projects with the participations of such Russian companies as RZD and Rosneft are being implemented in Indonesia.