US ‘deal of the century’ not fully compliant with UNSC resolutions - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The US ‘deal of the century’ on ironing out the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not fully compliant with the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"There is a whole number of respective resolutions of the UN Security Council," Peskov said. "It’s obvious that certain points of this plan are not in full compliance with the UNSC resolutions."

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the negative reaction of Palestine and a number of other countries to the US-proposed plan on ironing out the Israeli-Palestinian conflict raises doubts whether this plan is viable.

"We see the Palestinians’ reaction, we see the reaction of the whole number of Arab states, which show solidarity with the Palestinians in opposing this plan," Peskov said. "This certainly raises doubts over its viability."

On January 28, US President Donald Trump revealed the key points of the "deal of the century," a plan for Israel-Palestine regulation based on mutual recognition of both states. The US offers to link the Palestinian territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with a tunnel, also proposing to recognize East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.

At the same time, Trump has stressed that Jerusalem remains Israel's "undivided capital," adding that the US intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements founded on Palestinian territories. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman later explained that the planned capital of Palestine would be located in East Jerusalem outside the security barrier separating Arab areas but within Jerusalem’s municipal borders. Among the preconditions for the peace process, the US leader listed Palestine denouncing the Hamas radical movement active in Gaza and ceasing military activity. The US offers Palestine $50 bln as an investment to promote regulation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the deal. For his part, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas denounced Washington's plan, blasting it as a "conspiracy deal" that will not pass, while Hamas stressed that the plan is "not worth the ink it was written with.".