Russia strongly condemns barbaric actions of extremists in Burkina Faso — ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia explicitly condemns a terrorist attack masterminded by illegal armed units in the north of Burkina Faso, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We resolutely condemn barbaric actions of illegal armed units and other extremist groups who have lately ramped up their activities in the Sahara-Sahel Region and particularly in Burkina Faso. We extend out condolences to families and relatives of those who died and wish speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry underlined.

On December 24, at least 35 civilians and seven national army servicemen died in a terrorist attack in the north of Burkina Faso, Soum Province. Government forces repelled the attack in a bitter clash and eliminated around 80 terrorists. President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore declared a two-day mourning in the country.