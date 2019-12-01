Putin-Zelensky meeting’s format to be revealed closer to December 9 summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The format of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky will be known closer to the Normandy Four summit's date, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the program ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday.

"Anyway, Putin and Zelensky will have a contact," Peskov said, noting that probably, an agreement on the format of this meeting "will be reached closer to the meeting."

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the meeting could contribute to finding solutions to the key burning issues. "We may suggest that this meeting will be held not just in order to bring everything to a deadlock, but to really try to find some solutions," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that at their meeting in Paris on December 9 Putin and Zelensky could discuss pressing issues at the talks between the two countries on gas supplies.

The summit of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) on ironing out the Ukrainian crisis is scheduled for December 9 in Paris. The meeting will bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.