If Kurds fail to withdraw, they will be crushed by Turkish military machine, Kremlin warns

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The United States, which used to be the closest ally of the Kurds, has moved to abandon them on the Turkish border, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, in which he had voiced doubts that the Kurds would withdraw from the designated areas.

"The United States was the closest ally of the Kurds over the past few years. But in the end, the US abandoned the Kurds, actually betraying them. The US opted to abandon the Kurds on the border, almost forcing them to fight against the Turks," Peskov noted.

According to him, it is absolutely clear that if Kurdish forces fail to pull out and withdraw their weapons, "then Syrian border guards and Russian military police officers will have to pull back." "In fact, the remaining Kurdish units will be crushed by the Turkish military machine," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.