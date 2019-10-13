Political settlement in Syria is difficult but still can be achieved - Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Political settlement in Syria is possible but the interests of all ethnic and religious groups in the country should be protected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with RT Arabic, Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia TV channels on Sunday ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

"There is always hope. Do not ever give it up," Putin said, answering a question if there was hope to achieve stability in Syria.

Speaking on Syria’s political future, Putin called it a difficult question, noting that only Syrians could answer it. "I hope that they do so not by taking up arms and fighting a war against their own people, but through negotiations, in this case, as I said, in Geneva."

"The very first step along this path is to work on the country’s Constitution, whether by amending the existing Constitution or drafting a new one," he said.