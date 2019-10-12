Russia will pull out of Syria if Damascus decides troops have to leave - Putin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow will pull out of Syria if the country’s future government decides that Russian troops have to leave, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT.

"Those who are illegally present in a foreign country - in this case, in Syria - should leave the region. It concerns all countries," Putin emphasized. "If Syria’s future legitimate government says that it doesn’t need Russian troop to remain in the country, it will also concern Russia," he added.

According to Putin, Russia continues to discuss foreign military presence in Syria with Iran, Turkey and the US. "I have always said to our colleagues that there is a need to free Syria from foreign military presence," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin also highlighted the need to fully restore Syria’s territorial integrity.