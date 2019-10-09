Release of Islamic State militants from Kurdish prisons would be "very negative" — Kremlin

"Certainly it would be a negative development," Peskov said. "For now we have no idea what will happen. This question is a purely hypothetical one," he added. "It goes without saying that the effects of this would be extremely negative."

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The release of Islamic State militants (Islamic State is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) from prisons in the Kurdish-controlled Syrian territory would entail extremely negative consequences, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media when asked about Moscow’s vision of the likely effects of such an event, should it ever happen as a result of Turkey’s operation in Syria.

Asked if the dialogue between the Kurds and the authorities in Damascus had gained momentum Peskov stressed that it was a very important issue and the Kremlin was keeping a close watch on it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on October 1 that Ankara was going to create a security zone east of the Euphrates in Syria, because it had failed to achieve the desired result at negotiations with the US side. On October 6, Erdogan held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The White House commented afterwards that Washington would not support Turkey in its military operation in northern Syria or participate in it in any way. The US military will stay away from the area of the operation.

According to Bloomberg, Turkish troops began to cross the border with Syria on Wednesday.