NATO not ready yet to impose moratorium on deploying missiles — senior Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. NATO’s response to Russia’s proposal to impose a moratorium on the deployment of medium-and shorter-range missiles is disappointing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The moratorium was declared by President [Vladimir] Putin on February 2, 2019. The response from the North Atlantic Alliance in general and its member-countries is disappointing," he said. "Unfortunately, we see no willingness to follow our lead."

Moscow will continue to work on implementing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to put a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range missiles, Ryabkov said.

"We will continue working to implement this idea because otherwise the security situation will deteriorate sharply in Europe and perhaps in other regions as well," he pointed out.