Russian, Hungarian top diplomats agree to speed up work on bilateral agreements

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian colleague Peter Szijjarto have agreed to speed up the work on bilateral agreements in the trade-economic sphere during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"Both countries’ foreign ministers have discussed the schedule of political contacts for the immediate future, the prospects for enhancing trade-economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary, namely in the sphere of energy, industrial cooperation, social security. The sides have agreed to make an additional impetus to the work on bilateral agreements in these and other spheres," the ministry noted.

"[The diplomats] exchanged opinions on several issues of UN activity and current international issues of mutual interest," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.