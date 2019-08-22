Kiev needs to muster up courage to comply with Minsk accords, says diplomat

PYATIGORSK /Stavropol Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities need to show goodwill and patience and muster up courage to implement the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Mashuk North Caucasus Youth Forum.

"All of us understand perfectly well what should be done now. Kiev needs to show goodwill, patience, strength and perseverance and muster up courage, which is perhaps the most important thing, and do what the entire global community has expected Kiev to do over the past few years, that is, implement its part of the Minsk agreements," she said.

When asked about Israel’s potential mediation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the diplomat stressed that assistance from third parties was not needed for the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev. "This is absurd in itself. The Minsk agreements should be implemented by those to whom these accords are dedicated," Zakharova said.