Moscow studying details of Ukraine’s detaining of Russian tanker

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow is investigating the circumstances of Ukraine’s decision to detain a Russian tanker to take appropriate steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"We are studying the details of what has happened to take appropriate measures," the Russian diplomatic agency stressed. "If the Russians were taken hostage, then this will be qualified as a brazen violation of the international law and consequences will ensue quickly."

Earlier, the Ukrainian Security Service reported that the Russian Nika Spirit tanker had been detained in the Ukrainian port of Izmail. The tanker was reportedly recognized as the Neyma tanker that allegedly was blocking the Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait incident on November 25, 2018.