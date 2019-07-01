Russia calls on US to exchange prisoners before verdict on Whelan is pronounced

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington to resolve the situation over the exchange of prisoners, including Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, without awaiting a verdict on US citizen Paul Whelan who was arrested in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We would like to call on the US to resolve the situation on a reasonable, well-balanced basis, not even waiting for a verdict on Mr. Whelan," he said.