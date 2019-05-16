Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will request jailed pilot Yaroshenko’s extradition from US next year

Society & Culture
May 16, 13:55 UTC+3 KAZAN

So far, there is no mechanism or roadmap that could resolve this issue, according to Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova

Share
1 pages in this article
Konstantin Yaroshenko

Konstantin Yaroshenko

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Russia will be able to request jailed pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko’s extradition from the US to Russia next year, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

US Department of Justice studies Russia’s request concerning Yaroshenko’s repatriation

"So far, we have no mechanism or roadmap that could resolve this issue. We maintain contact with his [Yaroshenko’s] wife. I will contact the US officials and request to transfer him here after the legal period allowing him to be extradited passes, which will take place next year," she said.

Last week, Moskalkova stated that she is planning to address the US officials with the request to extradite Yaroshenko to Russia due to his declining health condition. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov notified Yaroshenko via letter that the US Department of Justice is considering Russia’s request for his extradition in accordance with the 1983 Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

Yaroshenko case

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010, and was later clandestinely transferred to the United States. In September 2011, he was found guilty of conspiring to smuggle a major cocaine shipment into the US, and sentenced to 20 years behind bars. However, Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty, saying that his arrest was a setup and the case was fabricated.

The Russian was first sent to the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, but in mid-June, 2018, he was first transferred to a transit prison in Brooklyn, New York, and then to the Danbury prison, which holds more than 1,400 inmates.

Yaroshenko’s wife Viktoria said earlier that doctors at the Danbury prison had removed benign tumors from his stomach.

Russian officials and the pilot’s family have on numerous occasions requested that Washington extradite him to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Notre Dame inferno aftermath: France’s iconic cathedral struggles to rise from the ashes
13
Star-studded red carpet looks for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival
18
Snapshots from Cannes: roll out the red carpet and stroll down memory lane
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
2
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
3
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
4
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
5
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
6
Russian military delivers Mongolian aid to Syria’s Latakia
7
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT