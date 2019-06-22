In its approaches US returns to ‘limited nuclear war’ concept - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. In its approaches to the use of nuclear weapons, the United States is returning to the concept of "limited nuclear war" and for this they could be planning to abandon the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Kozhin said on Saturday in a statement.

"It causes great concern to reiterate that the United States is going 60 years back in its approaches to nuclear planning, when the ‘limited nuclear war’ between superpowers seemed acceptable to them and seemed to give a chance to win," Kozhin said. "This, apparently, is connected to the growing signs of Washington’s desire to renounce its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty," the diplomat said.

The United States is ready to make low-yield nuclear warheads a means of blackmailing states for global projection of US military power, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Kozhin said on Saturday in a statement.

"Statements by the US officials are clearly designed to justify expanding the Pentagon’s arsenal of nuclear weapons to support the projection of military force around the world," the diplomat said.