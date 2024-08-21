Drone threat detected in Murmansk Region — governor

MURMANSK, August 21. /TASS/. A drone threat has been detected in the Murmansk Region, Governor Andrey Chibis said, adding that necessary security measures have been taken.

Previously, a source close to airports told TASS that airports of Murmansk and Apatity are closed for takeoff and landing and a 100-km airspace restriction area has been declared. Later, the Russian Federal Aviation Agency confirmed this information.

"A drone air threat has been detected in the Murmansk Region. All necessary security improvement measures have been taken. I ask the people to remain vigilant and call 112 to report all suspicious situations," Chibis said on his Telegram channel.

The airport of Murmansk is located 23 km away from the city, near the settlement of Murmashi. Its yearly passenger traffic stands at about 1 million people. The Apatity airport Khibiny is located in the center of the Murmansk Region.