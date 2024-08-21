Russia insists on official consultations with Germany on Nord Stream — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia insists on holding official bilateral consultations with Germany on terrorist acts at Nord Stream pipelines, Official Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia insists on holding official bilateral consultations in line with effective regulations. By the way, they are set out in anti-terrorism conventions of the United Nations," Zakharova said.

Berlin does not provide the Russian side with facts available with it as regards the investigation, the spokeswoman noted.

Earlier, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that German prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The German prosecutor's office, the newspaper said, suspects two other Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the Nord Streams sabotage.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.