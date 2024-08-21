Diplomat compares Petr Pavel’s position on Nord Stream to terrorist cells’ statements

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared the Czech President Petr Pavel’s remarks regarding the Nord Stream gas pipelines to statements of terrorist cell representatives.

Previously, Pavel said in an interview with the Novinky website that the Nord Stream pipelines are "legitimate targets for Ukraine." He noted that an armed conflict is carried out "not only against military targets, but also against strategic targets," like the gas pipelines.

"I’ve read this mind-spouting and thought that this is too much even for such a flamboyant outcast. Notably, such ideas have previously been expressed only by members of outlawed international terrorist cells," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.