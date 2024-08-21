Netanyahu denies report he agreed to pull troops from Gaza's border with Egypt

TEL AVIV, August 21. /TASS/. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a report by Israel’s Channel 11 television that he had agreed to withdraw troops from the so-called Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

"The report by Channel 11 that Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Philadelphi Corridor is incorrect," the office said in a statement.

Israel "will insist that all the goals of the war be achieved, including that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel's security," according to the statement.

"In order to do so, the southern border must be secured," the statement said.