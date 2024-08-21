Roscosmos announces crews for space flights to orbital outpost in next two years

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos has announced crews for space flights to the International Space Station (ISS) in the next two years, the Roscosmos press office reported on Wednesday.

"The interagency commission has appointed cosmonauts and astronauts to the basic and backup crews of long-term expeditions that will fly to the International Space Station aboard manned Soyuz MS spacecraft in 2025-2026," the press office said in a statement.

It follows from Roscosmos’ plans that Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky and NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim will fly aboard the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship to the orbital outpost in March next year. The basic crew of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, whose launch is scheduled for the second half of 2025, comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and Oleg Platonov.

In 2026, Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Sergey Korsakov and Anna Kikina are set to travel to the space station aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.

As Roscosmos specified, NASA astronaut Kim will travel to the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS spacecraft under the program of seat swap flights. Under the same agreement, Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov will fly on a US Crew Dragon spaceship whose launch is scheduled for next February.