Russian president to hold brief meeting with government

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a brief operational conference with members of the Russian cabinet of ministers.

The central theme of the conference will be support for private housing construction projects. However, in line with the established practice, the president and government members will also address ongoing matters before discussing the main issue.

Reports will be delivered by Minister of Construction and Utilities Irek Faiizullin and Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

The Russian president meets with government members on a regular basis. During such events, Putin hears reports on previously designated topics and discusses pressing issues with cabinet ministers. In the wake of these meetings, presidential letters of instruction are issued.