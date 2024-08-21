Attack on Kursk Region a priori cancels possibility of talks with Kiev — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region a priori reduces to nothing the chances of any negotiations with the current regime in Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"The Kiev regime is looking for an excuse for its terrorist raid on the Kursk Region and coming up with pseudo-arguments, ever more ridiculous ones. They are trying to cover up all the horrors that the Ukrainian military is committing with far-fetched rhetoric," Zakharova noted. "At first, the functionaries on Bankovaya Street (where the Ukrainian presidential administration is located - TASS) were talking about some task to strengthen the negotiating positions of the Kiev regime. In the meantime, the question that they apparently leave unanswered is who will agree to negotiate with them after their atrocities and terror against civilians, civilians, civilian infrastructure and peaceful facilities."

"The Ukrainian military’s attempt to invade our territory - I should emphasize once again what was said by the Russian leadership - a priori cancels the possibility of any negotiations with the bandit junta," Zakharova stressed.

She also recalled Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's remarks about "Ukraine's aim to create a buffer zone in this Russian region."

"None of the Western journalists - American, British, German, Italian or French ones - have tried to find out how the two aims can be combined: a buffer zone or the task of strengthening negotiating positions," Zakharova noted.

"Apparently, Zelensky’s aim is to use such appeals to the people to raise his plummeting rating, to prove his pseudo-legitimacy, and to attract even funding from the Western donors," she stated. "Of course, this entire criminal scheme of the Kiev regime was obviously doomed to fail from the outset.".