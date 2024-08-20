Beslan tragedy to remain unhealing wound in Russia’s historical memory — Putin

BESLAN, August 20. /TASS/. The tragedy that took place in Beslan on September 1, 2004 will forever remain an unhealing wound in the country's memory, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Mothers of Beslan.

"This tragedy will certainly remain an unhealing wound in the historical memory of Russia. For those who suffered, for you, for your families, for those who lost the most precious thing a person has it will be a bleeding wound throughout the lifetime," Putin said, adding that once again he was offering his condolences.

"A horrific terrorist attack that claimed 334 lives. It is hard to even imagine. Our people sometimes say: ‘You can't wish it on your enemy’," he emphasized.

Putin recalled that over the past twenty years the authorities had tried to help Beslan in every possible way. A program was developed to support both the city itself and the people who live there, and North Ossetia as a whole.

"We will certainly keep working along these lines," he promised.

Nevertheless, the president noted that there were some issues that required additional attention, in particular, concerning health resort treatment. One of such problems was that women who have little children were often unable to use the right to health resort treatment, as their children did not enjoy the same privilege and there was no chance for the mothers to leave their kids in somebody else’s care for a while. Putin asked the participants in the meeting to share their thoughts and wishes on that score.