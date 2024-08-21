Borrell devalued European diplomacy by supporting attack on Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. EU High Representative Josep Borrell has devalued the institution of the European diplomacy by his calls to withdraw the restrictions on strikes on Russian territory and his support to the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region, says Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and head of the State Duma Committee on international affairs.

"Washington and Brussels are not only involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but, according to the incoming information, sanctioned the Ukrainian provocation on incursion into the Kursk Region. […] Meanwhile, Borrell has devalued the institution of the European diplomacy by such calls and his direct support of the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, the withdrawal of restrictions on the use of Western-made weapons for strikes on Russian territory "for promotion of peacekeeping efforts" could lead only to war.

Previously, Borrell said during a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that he supports the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Region, calling it a "severe blow to Russian President Putin’s narrative.".